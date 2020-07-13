WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 13, 2020: Get Out And Vote! — Roger Stone Sentence Commuted — Reparations, Maybe?

1. Tuesday’s Elections Affected By Supreme Court Ruling

What You Need To Know:

Tomorrow there will be runoff elections in the states of Alabama and Texas. The state of Maine will also hold state primary elections.

2. Quid Pro Quo As Donald Trump Commutes Longtime Friend Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence

What You Need To Know:

Roger Stone lied. The man known as the “Guru of Dirty Tricks,” was convicted for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

3. Coronavirus Update: Four Months into the Pandemic, Trump Wears a Mask for the First Time in Public

What You Need To Know:

For the first time since the pandemic began almost four months ago, Donald Trump wore a mask in public.

4.Reparations On The Way – Maybe?

What You Need To Know:

With all of the civil unrest and the apparent injustices that black people have suffered at the hands of oppressors, the case for reparations is getting more and more attention.

5. Statue of Civil Rights Activist and Tennis Pioneer Arthur Ashe Will Remain Standing

What You Need To Know:

Protests over police brutality and institutional racism have exploded nationwide, as have the removal of monuments paying homage to Confederate leaders and advocates of white supremacy.

