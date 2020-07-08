Governor Mike DeWine has made wearing masks while you are out side of your home mandatory. The new mask mandate goes in to effect tonight!

Seven counties within the state of Ohio are undergoing the mask mandate, in effect at 6pm on July 8th. The counties include Franklin, Hamilton, Butler, Montgomery, Huron, Cuyahoga and Trumbull. Due to a heavy increase in COVID-19 cases, these counties are all at a Level 3 on the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System. Under this new alert system, the counties activating the mandate have experienced at least 4 of the following indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases that are not congregated cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

Intensive care unit bed occupancy

According to the mask mandate, all individuals ages 10 and up are required to wear face coverings. The following is a list of scenarios that require you to wear your mask:

When they are in any indoor location that is not a residence When they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household When they are waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private care service, or a ride-sharing vehicle

The state of Ohio has been seeing numbers steadily increasing in the number of new cases. Today alone, Franklin County has recorded 292 of the 1,277 cases reported.

According to Governor DeWine, the mask mandate will stay effect for any counties maintaining a Level 3 or higher. There will be weekly updates given by The Ohio Department of Health.

It will be very important we all abide by the mandates rolling out. Failure to comply can result in misdemeanor charges and/or fines by law enforcement.

Source: NBC4i

Mask Mandate Officially In Effect For 7 Ohio Counties, Including Franklin! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

