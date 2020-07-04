Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The State Of Black People In America

Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan is planning to deliver a speech on the Fourth of July to a global audience about the state of Black people in America.

“The message will air at 11 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. CDT, 8 a.m. PDT, and at 16:00 Greenwich Mean Time for the United Kingdom, Europe and international audiences,” according to a press release.

The speech on Saturday, entitled, “The Criterion,” is intended for a multifaith audience and not just Muslims.

“It is for every inhabitant of this planet,” the press release said in part before an ominous warning: “The judgment is not approaching; it is present.”

Farrakhan’s speech was scheduled to be delivered on the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Nation of Islam.

The Fourth of July is the first federal holiday since a police officer killed George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests amid somewhat of a racial reckoning in America that has thus far resulted in a slew of landmarks’ names being changed. However, the race-based police brutality and violence that the protests have been reacting to has continued seemingly unabated.

While everything Farrakhan intended to say in his address was not immediately clear, the press release did make a reference to COVID-19, the cause of a global pandemic that has by far disproportionately infected and killed Black people. But it did not cite the ongoing protests against racism, police violence and the oftentimes deadly combination of the two, especially when it comes to Black people.

Farrakhan has also been a staunch advocate for Black independence, a theme he could revisit on Saturday. He renewed that call in the months after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

“The white man is going to push. He’s putting in place the very thing that will limit the freedom of others,” Farrakhan predicted at the time before continuing: “My message to Mr. Trump: Push it real good. Push it so good that black people say, ‘I’m outta here. I can’t take it no more.’”

Trump has doubled down on his racism in recent weeks, including retweeting a video of a man saying “white power” as well as on Friday, when he used dog-whistling code to refer to “a new far-left fascism” as “this left-wing cultural revolution.”

Viewers can watch Farrakhan’s Fourth of July address on Saturday online by going to the Nation of Islam’s website here at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Audio will be simulcast on the website for the Final Call here.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid Protests Against Racism

The Lingering Relevance Of Frederick Douglass’ ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?’ Speech

Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The State Of Black People In America was originally published on newsone.com