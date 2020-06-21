K. Michelle & Tamar Braxton Beef Continues

After accusing Tamar Braxton of sleeping with a married man, K. Michelle has continued to go after the singer and her fiancé, despite Tamar’s insistence that she be left out of it. Last week, after hearing that Tamar had turned down the possibility of facing off against K. Michelle in a “Verzuz” battle, K. Michelle went on a rant about the R&B singer, in which she accused her of sleeping with Jermaine Dupri‘s father, who is a married man.
It looks like all K. Michelle could focus on in this video was David’s Nigerian accent, though, because she completely ignored everything the two of them were saying and instead decided to mock the way David speaks using Twitter’s new voice note feature. “My brother, it also made me so sad when I saw her no edges,” she said in the since-deleted tweet, before humming part of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” to further make fun of his African heritage.