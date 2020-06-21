Rihanna Donates 15M To Mental Health Services

Twitters Ceo Jack Dorsey is back on the scene teaming up with major celebrities to give back. I love it. A few months ago I shared with you that Jack had teamed up with Beyonce to help provide mental health services for black medical workers dealing with the stress of covid19. This time Jack is back with Rihanna and they are donating big funds towards mental health!

via. AllHipHop

Rihanna has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, via her The Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $15 million towards mental health services in the U.S.

The 32-year-old Work singer’s pledge is a joint venture between her nonprofit and the social media mogul’s #StartSmall initiative, and will help fund mental health services amid the ongoing social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, representatives from The Clara Lionel Foundation said: “Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the coronavirus’s mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States.

“Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in recent days, millions of Americans continue to face daunting challenges when it comes to their health, mental, and economic wellbeing.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: