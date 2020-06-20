Gucci Mane ft. Pooh Sheisty “Still Remember,” Casanova ft. Smoove’L “Red Light” & More | Daily Visuals 6.19.20

For the most part it looks like this summer is going to be a bust thanks to the Coronavirus still running rampant and causing everyone to stay home or walk around with masks to avoid catching a case.

Gucci Mane meanwhile isn’t letting a little thing like a deadly virus keep him for turning up as in his visuals to “Still Remember” Guwop and Pooh Sheisty crew up at a Texaco bloody down and flossing cash and cars like money ain’t a thing.

Speaking of squadin’ up, back in Brooklyn Casanova and Smoove’L show off a spiffy car collection while riding with their crews for their clip to “Red Light.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ron Suno featuring Smoove’L, Ace Hood, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. POOH SHEISTY – “STILL REMEMBER”

CASANOVA FT. SMOOVE’L – “RED LIGHT”

RON SUNO FT. SMOOVE’L – “BUSSIN”

ACE HOOD – “FINDING MY WAY”

SPILLAGE VILLAGE, EARTHGANG & JD FT. JURDAN BRYANT, MEREBA & HOLLYWOOD JB – “END OF DAZE”

42 DUGG – “WORLD ON MY SHOULDER”

J STALIN & DJ FRESH – “IN MY ZONE”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “TWO”

FREDO BANG – “RECEIPTS”

