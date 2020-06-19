CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 19, 2020: Miss Juneteenth — Fathers & Family — Coronavirus Update

1. Court Rejects Trump Bid To End Young Immigrants’ Protections

What You Need To Know:

The Trump administration was handed a setback by a Supreme Court decision on the issue of immigration.

2. Half-Brother of Man Found Hanging in California is Fatally Shot By Deputies

What You Need To Know:

Terron Boone, the half-brother of Robert Fuller, was fatally shot by Los Angeles County deputies on Wednesday. Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree on June 10 in Poncitlán Square in Palmdale, Calif. 

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Mom to Sue The NYPD After Violent Arrest Over Face Covering

What You Need To Know:

After the violent arrest of Kaleemah Rozier was caught on video by a bystander in New York City, the 22-year-old mom says she plans to file a $10 million lawsuit against police for excessive force after the arrest for improperly wearing a face mask.

4. A Love Letter to Phenomenal Black Women, Black History and Fort Worth, Texas

What You Need To Know:

Today is June 19, or as millions of Americans, including Donald Trump, now know is Juneteenth.

5. Fathers and Family

What You Need To Know:

Sunday, June 21, we celebrate Father’s Day. This Father’s Day feels different from those of the past and for good reason: the world is different.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 19, 2020: Miss Juneteenth — Fathers & Family — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
HHW Gaming: Insomniac Games Drops Even More Details…
 18 hours ago
06.19.20
Gilbert Arenas Apologizes To Lupita Nyong’o For Past…
 20 hours ago
06.19.20
Chance The Rapper Criticizes J. Cole, “Yet Another…
 22 hours ago
06.19.20
15 items
#RIPTacoBell: Taco Bell Fires Man For Rocking Black…
 1 day ago
06.19.20
Photos
Close