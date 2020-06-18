Chloe X Halle Talk New Album “Ungodly Hour”, Black Lives Matter, Dating And More

The QuickSilva Show
| 06.18.20
Dismiss
Chloe x Halle

Source: Elizabeth Weinberg for Teen Vogue / Teen Vogue

Sister duo Chloe & Halle stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. They dished on their latest album “Ungodly Hour,” giving fans an insight to their adult lives and what sensual looks like from the bailey sisters. Signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment the sisters are showing a whole new side of themselves on their latest body of work. From music to TV The Bailey sisters are no strangers, they talked about their roles in Freeform’s hit show “Grown-ish” and Chloe’s rumored relationship with Diggy Simmons. Halle also talked about her role for Disney’s live action Little Mermaid film.

LISTEN LIVE

Chloe X Halle Talk New Album “Ungodly Hour”, Black Lives Matter, Dating And More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Wakanda’ Is a Myth: We Are Still Dying…
 14 hours ago
06.18.20
My God: Pusha T And Virginia Williams Welcome…
 14 hours ago
06.18.20
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET…
 14 hours ago
06.18.20
HHW Gaming: Amazon Leaks PS5 Price, No You…
 14 hours ago
06.18.20
Photos
Close