CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black Lives Matter Mask

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.

Taco Bell To Hand Out Free Tacos And Donate Funds To Childhood Hunger Campaign

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Taco Bell has been doing some serious backtracking as news hit that an employee in Ohio was fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask at work.

According to Business Insider, on June 8, Youngstown, Ohio-native Denzel Skinner posted on Facebook, a video of him explaining that he had been terminated based on a BLM mask he was wearing a work, which does not go against company policy.

Skinner, who had been a shift manager at the fast-food store for eight years, was wearing a different mask that was hard to breathe in given that the air conditioner was broken. He then switched masks, to rock his BLM one—that’s when his manager had a problem. He asked to remove it, he refused and was told that if he walked out, he would lose his job.

“You can’t bring politics into the building,” a female voice says off-camera.

Skinner’s response? “Bro, I’m not bringing politics in. This is what I’m standing for. How is this considered politics?

Watch the video here:

Now, given that the video came out on the 8th, it wasn’t until Thursday, did the video find its way to Twitter and it went viral.

Taco Bell told BI that they were “disappointed to learn about the incident

and are working with the franchisee to resolve this issue. “We believe Black Lives Matter…Our Chief People Officer and Yum!’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer spoke with Denzel last week to apologize and discuss the situation,” a Taco Bell representative said in a statement.

“Our goal is to ensure our policies are inclusive and keep our team members and customers safe.”

“While our policies at restaurants do not prohibit Team Members from wearing Black Lives Matter masks, we are working to clarify our mask policy so this doesn’t happen again.”

Now, it’s unclear if that clarification will mean a banning or not, so we will definitely be paying attention to see for sure.

Now, as we know the Tex-Mex chain isn’t the first company to come under fire for this type of issue. Just last week, after Buzzfeed broke the news that Starbucks sent a memo to its employees last week spelling out that they couldn’t wear anything at work in support of Black Lives Matter, the popular coffee chain reversed its decision.

RELATED NEWS:

Former Bachelor Producer: ‘We Wouldn’t Cast Black Women With Afros, Braids Or Locs’

Oh No They Didn’t! Anthropologie Accused Of Using ‘Nick’ As A Code Name For Black Customers

UPDATE: Starbucks Walks Back Ban On Employees Wearing Anything Supporting BLM

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

7 photos Launch gallery

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

Continue reading These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

These Black Celebs Are Reminding The World To Not Forget Breonna Taylor

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, too many pockets of this country have always felt on fire. But something about now is different. Perhaps it's been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it's the time being isolated and bored, coupled with the incessant ability to be on social media that allows you to absorb and internalize every last ounce of news and injustice. But Floyd's death has unleashed Black people's collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it's performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can no longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn't is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain't she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="alignleft" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor's boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves, causing the EMT worker to grab her gun, which had a license for, and fire a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That's when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, those involved in her shooting, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have not been fired or charged with Taylor's death. Yet, Taylor's story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, "Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?” as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black Lives Matter Mask  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
‘Wakanda’ Is a Myth: We Are Still Dying…
 12 hours ago
06.18.20
My God: Pusha T And Virginia Williams Welcome…
 12 hours ago
06.18.20
Drake & Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 BET…
 12 hours ago
06.18.20
HHW Gaming: Amazon Leaks PS5 Price, No You…
 12 hours ago
06.18.20
Photos
Close