Ne-Yo wakes up early to join The Morning Hustle! The longtime hitmaker chats with us over Zoom discussing everything that has been going on in the world, his response to some of the “backlash” he received after George Floyd’s funeral, and how quarantine has stripped away external distractions and gave him a new outlook on the problems he had with his wife, as well as realizing the importance of spending time with his children.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When addressing his George Floyd comments where he “thanked George Floyd” for his sacrifice, which of course had Twitter debating on what he had said. He explains how he felt about the situation, and what he learned from the whole thing, but he still stands by what he said.

“This is the first time all fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world — changed the world for the better So, yes I want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice.” Share

His new single “U 2 Luv” with Jeremih is out now, and though he reveals he doesn’t have a name yet for the project, we should be expecting it this year. Listen to the full interview and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel!

SEE ALSO: David Banner Explains Why He Feels We Shouldn’t Be Kneeling Right Now [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Spike Lee Talks “Da 5 Bloods” On Netflix & Reflects On Police Brutality Since ‘Do The Right Thing’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Ne-Yo Addresses Calling George Floyd’s Killing a ‘Sacrifice’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com