If Someone Sends You Money By Accident On Cash App, Are You Sending It Back Or Nah?! [VIDEO]

Someone sent Lore’l $10 on Cash App by accident, and she kept if for lunch. This sparked the debate, what do you do if someone sends you money by accident on Cash App or Venmo, keep it, ignore them, send it back?! Some people said they would send it back for good karma, others said “NOPE, they’re keeping it.”

Headkrack, Billy Sorrells, and some of our listeners weigh in, but Angie Ange couldn’t help out with this topic though, because she still writes checks only…

