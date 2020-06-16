Blue Ivy Has Been Nominated For Her First BET Award!

Blue Ivy’s life is just a life full of win! Not only is she the daughter of BEYONCE and JAY Z, two of our culture’s biggest music influencers. Her amazing life of luxury and amazing experiences has just granted her the opportunity to be nominated for her very first BET Award. She worked on the soundtrack of The Lion King with her mother and was featured on a song called “Brown SKin Girl” landing her very first music award nomination! Best of luck to the young princess!

via. Cosmo

The track is nominated for the BET Her Award, along with some stiff competition. “Brown Skin Girl” is up against “Underdog” by Alicia Keys; “Melanin” by Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa; “I Choose” by Layton Greene; “Tempo” by Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott; and “Afeni” by Rapsody featuring PJ Morton.

