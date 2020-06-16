WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 16, 2020: Rayshard Brooks Update — Black Men Found Hanging — Trump Police Reform

1. Rayshard Brooks Update

In her first interview following the weekend murder of her husband Rayshard Brooks, Tomika Miller called for the arrests of the Atlanta police officers on the charge of murder.

2. Black Preacher Arrested After Calling Police On White Racists

Two weeks ago, Pastor Leon McCray confronted two white people as they tried to leave an old refrigerator on his Virginia property.

3. Coronavirus Update: Millions of Low-Income Americans May Miss Out on Stimulus Payments

For several months, Americans have struggled financially after suddenly losing their incomes.

4. Two Black Men Have Been Found Hanging In California and the Public Wants Answers

Stunned residents and officials in Los Angeles county are demanding answers from the city of Palmdale’s sheriff department after the body of Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree on June 10, in Poncitlán Square.

5. Trump Executive Order

As nationwide protests continue to call for an end to police brutality, the White House has announced Donald Trump will sign an executive order on police reform today.

