T.I. Takes To The Streets To Protest Police Brutality

via.AllHipHop

According to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the arresting officer in question has been fired, while the city’s Police Chief Erika Shields has stepped down over the incident, which occurs amid ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrations calling for police accountability following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer in late May.

T.I. was among the activists in Atlanta on Saturday, when he addressed those at the rally and called for unity to continue the fight to end police brutality.

Discussing Brooks’ death, he said, “I don’t give a damn what your opinion is of the person. I don’t give a damn what he did. The man didn’t deserve to die like that. And any policeman out here who stands behind that s**t your ass in trouble too.”

read more: https://allhiphop.com/news/t-i-hits-the-atlanta-streets-to-protest-rayshard-brooks-death-mayor-announces-police-reforms-2N2LDNvLI0SDxoPPF6qD6A

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: