Why Hasn’t Congress Enforced The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Attorney and Atlanta native Attorney Gerald Griggs hopped on The Morning Hustle for a few minutes this morning before heading to the streets to protests after the killing of Rayshard Brooks that took place over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. He shares exactly what happened at the Wendy’s parking lot, and why they are demanding legislative change at the state capital today.

We discuss the certain state laws that are in place that help protect offices from being held accountable for these types of killings and why legislation hasn’t acted on the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. He also go into detail about the laws that are in place in this country which make it illegal to shoot a man in the back when fleeing from police.

