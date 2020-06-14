Dave Chappelle Drops New Special 8:46

Without any warning, Dave Chappelle dropped a surprise special. And it is AMAZINGLY profound. He addresses the state of America and the untimely murder of George Floyd. If you haven’t seen it yet. It is definitely a must-watch.

via HipHopDX

Dave Chappelle surprised fans by releasing a free comedy special titled 8:46. The 27-minute video was released on Netflix’s “Netflix Is A Joke” YouTube channel with the following message:

“From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

Chappelle’s special features some jokes but is mostly a candid monologue about the police killing of George Floyd and more. The comedic legend talks about the protests, the countless cop-related deaths of black citizens, Christopher Dorner and Kobe Bryant, among other topics.

Read More:https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.56332/title.dave-chappelle-addresses-george-floyd-killing-in-surprise-comedy-special-846

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: