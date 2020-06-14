CLOSE
Lil Twist Says He Took A Drug Charge For Friend Justin Beiber

Lil Twist shares his story. He says that he took drug charges for Justin Beiber to save Justin’s career early on. He said he believes that if we’re gonna talk about Black Lives Matter, we should talk about this part of it too.

“If they would have put weed charges on Justin in his early career, it would have been bad on him,” explained Twist. “So I got a call one day saying, ‘Twist, do you really love this kid?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ They said, ‘Cool. If you love him then you can take the heat for him because you can come off a little weed charge. You’re associated with Lil Wayne. You’re a rapper.’”

Read More: https://allhiphop.com/news/lil-twist-releases-a-statement-about-saying-he-took-drug-charges-for-justin-bieber-hCA8r5kCx0OfrciB7Sguyg

