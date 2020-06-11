WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 11, 2020: Stop The Pain — Symbols Of Hate — $600 Set To Expire

1. George Floyd’s Brother Pleads With Congress To Stop The Pain

What You Need To Know:

One day after the burial of George Floyd, his brother, Philonise Floyd, gave an emotional testimony before the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice in Policing Act 2020.

2. Election Update

What You Need To Know:

Results are still coming in from not only this past Tuesday’s primary, but from the previous Tuesday as well.

3. Coronavirus Update: $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Set to Expire July 31

What You Need To Know:

Democratic leaders are pushing to extend a $600 per week federal unemployment benefit enacted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Removing Symbols of Hate

What You Need To Know:

As demonstrations and protests in the name of George Floyd continue to call for changes within police departments across the country, there are other signs of change.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Iota Phi Theta

What You Need To Know:

On September 19, 1963, at Morgan State College (now Morgan State University), 12 students founded the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated ®, and established the following purpose: “The development and perpetuation of Scholarship, Leadership, Citizenship, Fidelity, and Brotherhood among Men.”

