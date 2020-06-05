Trump Suggests George Floyd Is Smiling From Heaven About Unemployment Numbers

He’s been relatively quiet about George Floyd, outside of speaking on the situation in short the day after it made national news. But today He easily dropped Floyds names while bragging about mediocre unemployment improvements.

Via. NYDailyNews

President Trump invoked George Floyd’s name during a free-wheeling speech on Friday about this month’s incremental employment numbers, musing that the dead black man is “looking down” from heaven and marveling at what “a great day” it is in America.