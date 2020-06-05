CLOSE
Trump Suggests George Floyd Is Smiling From Heaven About Unemployment Numbers

Source: Montez Miller / TheMontezGroup.com

He’s been relatively quiet about George Floyd, outside of speaking on the situation in short the day after it made national news. But today He easily dropped Floyds names while bragging about mediocre unemployment improvements.

Via. NYDailyNews

President Trump invoked George Floyd’s name during a free-wheeling speech on Friday about this month’s incremental employment numbers, musing that the dead black man is “looking down” from heaven and marveling at what “a great day” it is in America.

Skipping from topic to topic with few segues, Trump made the reference to Floyd while professing the need for “equal justice under the law” after having spent 20 minutes raving about a new Labor Department report showing that the national unemployment rate dropped from 14.7% to 13.3% in May.

Read more here:https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-george-floyd-unemployment-minneapolis-20200605-ehgogatgpjfz3l55e52n33plia-story.html

