Black Lives Matters Finds New Home In DC

The mayor of DC made a big move last night by having Black Lives Matter painted on the street leading to the white house. Everyone can’t march, but everyone has a part. This is an amazing show of peaceful protest!

via NBC

The city of Washington, D.C., is echoing a call for justice by naming a road and painting an unmissable message on a street that leads to the White House: Black lives matter.

A section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now called Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday. Earlier, the road was painted with huge yellow letters spelling out the name of the movement.

“We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation,” Bowser said.

Read More: https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/dc-paints-black-lives-matter-on-street-near-lafayette-square-street-renamed-black-lives-matter-way/2323647/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: