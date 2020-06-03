1. Trump Uses Military To Disperse Protesters, Threatens to Deploy Troops Nationwide

What You Need To Know:

Monday evening, Donald Trump announced from the Rose Garden that he would deploy the military to stop nationwide protests that have erupted over the death of George Floyd and long-term police brutality of Black Americans and people of color.

2. George Floyd Update

What You Need To Know:

One week after the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, peaceful protests continued as well as violent acts in the name of victims of police brutality.

3. Coronavirus Update: How Will Education Look Post-Pandemic? School Districts Race To Create A New, Safe Normal

What You Need To Know:

A lack of guidance from federal and state officials in deciding when and how to reopen schools has administrators, teachers and parents across the country scrambling to come up with a plan to resume educating students.

4. Plot. Plan. Strategize. Organize. Mobilize.

What You Need To Know:

In the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, celebrities have used their notoriety on social media and in the streets to make an impact.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Alpha Phi Alpha

What You Need To Know:

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate fraternity formed for African American men on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 2, 2020: Trump Threatens Force — Terrence Floyd Speaks — Education After COVID-19 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: