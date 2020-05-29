CLOSE
Police Officer Derek Chauvin Has Been Arrested Days After George Floyd’s Fatal Arrest

Police Brutality and George Floyd Killing Protest in Los Angeles, United States

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Update 2:20pm EST: Prosecutors have brought 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin. There could be more charges according to the D.A.

 

After days of protest, hurt, and anger, the first step in justice has finally taken place.

 

According to CNN, Derek Chauvin has been arrested. “The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd’s neck before the unarmed black man died this week was taken into custody Friday by state authorities, according to John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as fires continued to burn from violent protests overnight as demonstrators demanded justice for Floyd.”

 

 

It is a major development, but activists of the community are looking for all the officers that were on the scene to be arrested as well.
We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

SEE ALSO: 82 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

SEE ALSO: Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?

