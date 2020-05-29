Trump tweets ‘looting’ will lead to ‘shooting.’ Twitter Fires Back

In the midst of a pandemic, as well as protests uprising across the country. The leader of the free world is “beefing” with Twitter. After signing an executive order yesterday regarding social media with a desire to control the platform, the pandering continues. Last night Trump sent out tweets encouraging protesters “looters” to be shot, and twitter quickly fired back by censoring the comments.

The company said Mr. Trump’s original post violated its rules against glorifying violence, and it prevented users from viewing the tweet without reading a brief notice, the first time it has restricted one of the president’s messages in this way. Twitter also blocked users from liking or replying to Mr. Trump’s post, though they were still allowed to retweet it if they added a comment of their own.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Read More: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/29/technology/trump-twitter-minneapolis-george-floyd.html

