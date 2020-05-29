CLOSE
CNN Reporters Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

 

Although the four officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have yet to be arrested or charged, reporters for CNN’s were arrested early this morning by Minneapolis State Patrol. Reporter Oscar Jimenez was live on the air when officers arrested him and his crew. The journalists were covering the riots in the city over the death of George Floyd. The team was trying to get out of the way of the officers when they were arrested.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez was taken into police custody during a live broadcast at the site of the protests in Minneapolis, after clearly identifying himself to officers. Jimenez’s crew were also placed in handcuffs.
