Donald Trump Vows To Shut Down Social Media

Ya’ll got 45 MAD! I mean BIG MAD! Trump sent out a flurry of tweets enraged about states allowing people to vote by mail. As we all know it is not uncommon for him to release misinformation. So twitter to a moment to correct the President. It’s been hell for social media ever since they made 45’s explosive radar.

via. Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday, White House officials said after Trump threatened to shut down the platform he accused of stifling conservative voices.

The officials, who spoke to reporters traveling with Trump to Washington from Florida aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, gave no further details.

Before leaving for Florida earlier in the day to observe a space launch that was postponed because of bad weather, Trump again accused Twitter Inc and other social media of bias without offering evidence.

It was unclear how Trump could follow through on the threat of shutting down social media companies.

Read More: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-twitter-trump-idUSKBN2331NK

