Rick Ross Is The Father!

 

r

I’m kinda surprised to see that Rick Ross pulled this one. But maybe he had a good reason. After his breakup from his children’s mother he stopped taking care of his kids. Paternity testing has determined he is the father, I hope he doesn’t continue to punish those faultless children.

And now the courts have settle the issue of paternity.

According to Bossip, William Leonard Roberts II, is 99% the father of Billion and Bentley.

According to Camille, Rick Ross signed as the father both children’s birth certificates.

But she ended up suing him because he allegedly has not contributed to the two kids’ life, or his unborn child with her, financially.

Rick Ross trashed Camille in an Instagram post earlier today, labeling her “fat girl,” while admitting “I’s the pappy.”

Rick Ross Is The Father!
