Are You Ready For Ludacris Verzuz Nelly?

The most amazing thing to hit Instagram is The Verzuz battles! This past weekend we had the most soulful event of the COVID-19 era. Jill Scott took on Erykah Badu in the most sultry celebration of femininity, sisterhood and music. The next battle has been announced and the Twittersphere erupted in a debate, arguing if Ludacris and Nelly were in the same league. What are your thoughts?

Via. Complex

Following Saturday’s soulful (and first all-female) battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland appeared to confirm who’ll be taking part in the next installment of their ultra-popular Verzuz series—none other than Nelly and Ludacris.

“Can we get that, Ludacris versus Nelly, can we get that next Saturday Timbaland,” Swizz Beatz asked Timbaland on IG Live. “Yes, we can get that. We got that,” Timbaland replied.

