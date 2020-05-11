6ix9ine Forced To Relocate After IG Live Friday

Well, that was short-lived! After Tekashi went live on Friday someone in the neighborhood dropped his address online. It has to be terrible to not be living in protective custody but be forced to move like you are. Because of the well-known danger of being in the streets and cooperating with the Fedz the day after 6ix9ine bragged about “ratting” to 2million people on IG live, he was forced to move out of his home.
1:40 PM PT — Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ … his client has been relocated in light of his address being leaked — for security reasons, obviously. We’re also told the feds were made aware of the move, so it’s not like they went rogue. In any case, though, he’s outta there.It’s quite the predicament — technically, 6ix9ne isn’t violating house arrest by being out on the balcony … it’s the neighbors around him that doxxed him. That said, he should know better than just to get outside like that in the open … it’s just not prudent. And, only time will tell if the court has the patience for this kind of thing if it continues to happen.11:40 AM PT — And, here you go … Tekashi’s got a HUGE problem. Someone across the way took a pic of the rapper on the balcony and not only posted it, but posted the address as well. It’s apparent the neighbor knew Tekashi was staying there, presumably because he’s either been on that balcony before or has been out and about.