6ix9ine Forced To Relocate After IG Live Friday

Well, that was short-lived! After Tekashi went live on Friday someone in the neighborhood dropped his address online. It has to be terrible to not be living in protective custody but be forced to move like you are. Because of the well-known danger of being in the streets and cooperating with the Fedz the day after 6ix9ine bragged about “ratting” to 2million people on IG live, he was forced to move out of his home.

via TMZ

