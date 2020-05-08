IRunWithMaud: thousands of runners pay tribute to Ahmaud Arbery

Being the mother of a young black boy; one of the hardest things for me is not allowing the fear of my son being murdered because of his skin color. Black men are hunted from birth, and as a mother, I cry tears for every mother who has unjustly lost a son to the violence of racism. I run with Ahmaud. #WERunWithMaud #IRunWithMaud

via CBSNEWS

On February 23, an unarmed black man named Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while going for a run in his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. This week, after cellphone video that appeared to show the killing surfaced online, a national outcry for justice began to swell. Supporters are now planning a run dedicated to Arbery on Friday — what would have been his 26th birthday.

The #IRunwithAhmaud hashtag began trending on Wednesday as more and more people shared their plans to run 2.23 miles in Arbery’s honor. The distance signifies the date he was killed, February 23.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: