Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service

“Just Right Construction & Lawn Care is a commercial and residential business. We’re one of the best “from picking up sticks to laying bricks” above the rest with Beauty & Integrity.”

WE ARE HIRING:

Lawn care/Landscape Technician

This is a position we would like you to have a minimum of 1year of proven experience as/in the lawn care environment, with strong organization skills, strong oral and written communication skills. Lawn care/Landscape Technician will be responsible for the cultivation and care of the landscaping and grounds surrounding commercial and residential sites.

Construction Maintenance Workers

This position will entail maintenance/repairs, and clean up necessary to get the designated units ready for rental. Need to have a minimum of 1year of proven experience as/in maintenance worker environment, with strong organization skills, strong oral and written communication skills. The ability to completion of full vacant unit turns process, running work orders, and good work ethic. Must have knowledge in general building, and construction maintenance.

SNOW REMOVAL TECHNICIANS

The Snow Removal Technician is responsible for working independently or as a team member under the direct supervision of the Landscape Foreman. Responsible for the de-icing and clearing of snow from sidewalks/walkways, driveways and parking lots for various residential and commercial properties throughout Ohio in an efficient manner, promoting job worksite safety, providing excellent customer service, and exhibits pride and quality workmanship.

A Snowplowers central duty is to operate a snowplow or tractor with a plow to clear snow from the roadways. This often involves going out late at night or early in the morning to clear snow since precipitation is unpredictable and roads need to be cleared before rush hour traffic hits. Plows also commonly have spreaders on the back that are used to release salt and sand onto the roads as you drive to prevent build-up or freezing. For all positions, require a reliable transportation, valid Ohio driver’s license or state ID, SS card, and a background check.

Construction Dump Truck Driver [CDL DRIVERS]

This position involves driving a dump truck from site to site. Class B/A CDL is required Updated ODOT physical. Drug free equal opportunity employer. Drive part or full time. No DUI’s in the past 5 years and a fairly clean MVR. All drivers are self- employed contractor not employees. Local driving and pass a background and motor vehicle check including Drug and alcohol verification from previous employer for the last 3 years. Pass a road test and provide appropriate CDL and endorsements for the position. Must have class A or class B verifiable experience in appropriate vehicle. Ability to follow written and /oral instructions. Ability to read interpret applies laws rules, regulations policies and procedures. Properly follow all company policies and procedures for safe working procedures and environment.

Our common bond is our shared belief in integrity, teamwork and a commitment to innovation. In addition, always represent JUST RIGHT’S best interest; by maintain the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

Just Right is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws.

