“Get Started” at Cincinnati State

With 100+ Programs to choose from: Bachelor & Associate Degrees, Certificates and short-term credentials, Cincinnati State is your connection to the hottest jobs in our region.

CINCINNATI’S TOP 5 GROWING FIELDS

Advanced Manufacturing Healthcare Information Technology Transportation, Distribution, & Logistics Culinary

Not sure what career area to pursue?

Career Coach is an online planning tool that provides current local data on the employment outlook and job openings for numerous career fields, as well as education and training needed to enter these fields.

Cincinnati State’s Career Services Center provides assistance and resources for:

Career exploration and assessment

Choosing a college major and/or career

Preparing a resume

Searching for jobs and preparing for interviews

Job postings for full-time, career-related work as well as temporary, non-career-related work

And more

Choosing your career direction is one of the most important decisions you’ll make as a student at Cincinnati State.

Start your career planning today through virtual help by emailing our career center at careerservices@cincinnatistate.edu.

Cincinnati State gives you the Co-op Advantage!

Work with over 600 local and national co-op employers including Kroger, Disney, and P&G while going to college for on the job training in addition to classroom learning. Your co-op experience stands out in the workplace, leading to quick employment after graduation. If you are already at work in your desired career field, talk with your advisor about options to apply that work toward your experiential learning requirement or opportunities for prior learning assessment.

Affordable tuition allows you to save on average 30-50% of tuition compared to most four-year public universities. Whether you plan to complete the first two years of your bachelor’s degree at Cincinnati State or go directly into the workforce, you will learn more and go further while spending less. Our financial aid office will assist you with scholarships and completing the FAFSA for grants and loans. On campus work-study positions are also available.

Because we have formal transfer agreements with over 20 four-year institutions and credit that is accepted all over the country, you can save on tuition by completing the first two years of your bachelor’s degree at Cincinnati State and then transfer. We also have partnerships with Wilmington and Mount St. Joseph University that allow you to earn your bachelor’s degree onsite at the Clifton campus. Our transfer partners offer special incentives such as transfer pathways, scholarships, and even admission to their honors program to qualified students.

We know you may be busy working and taking care of family obligations while enrolled in classes. That’s why we offer flexible scheduling with day, evening and weekend classes, in addition to online classes and programs. Cincinnati State’s student support includes academic, personal and learning resources to help you succeed

