Who’s Cappin?! “America, Shame On You. We Have To Do Better” [VIDEO]

Who’s Cappin had a much more serious tone today as Lore’l reacted to the various videos that have been on the internet these past two weeks showing continued police brutality in major cities, as well as the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Sean Reed. Video from Ahmaud’s killing finally surfaced online, which gave the case the mainstream attention it deserved these past few days. Sean Reed’s tragic event happened to be on Facebook Live when he was killed following a police chase in Indianapolis.
Even when people preach “we are in this together” while staying inside, we still continue to deal with this issues on the outside. As she choked back tears, Lore’l voices the pain and frustration that people all over this country feel at this very moment.
If you missed it yesterday, we had Attorney General Gerald Griggs on The Morning Hustle to discuss getting justice for Ahmaud Arbery.
