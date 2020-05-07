Sasha And Malia Obama Show Off Their Grown-Up Style In ‘Becoming’

The highly-anticipated Becoming documentary debuts on Netflix today and follows our forever First Lady Michelle Obama as she journeys through her 2019 sold-out book tour for her best-selling memoir of the same name. As a compliment to the memoir and the tour, the Becoming documentary packs 56 years into a 90-minute film, showing us the highs and lows of Mrs. Obama’s extraordinary life – from her early beginnings in the South Side of Chicago, to meeting, marrying and starting a family with Barack Obama, to how life has changed during her time in The White House.

The documentary features appearances from those who know Michelle best. While a quick glimpse of Barak is expected, there’s a brief interview with her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, that steals the show.

Malia and Sasha Obama were first introduced to the world following their father’s presidential win in 2008 when they were only 10 and 7 years old. Since then, we’ve followed the two former first daughters as they’ve grown up and turned into beautiful young ladies right before our very eyes. From Malia’s first boyfriend to Sasha’s senior prom, we’ve held the girls in our hearts from afar, lovingly adopting them as our “cousins” and fawning over their growth through the past 12 years, even though we’ve barely heard either of them speak in public–until now.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is sharing a look at her life in the new Netflix documentary “Becoming.” We’re also hearing from her daughters Sasha and Malia, who are speaking publicly for the first time in more than a decade. @stephgosk reports. pic.twitter.com/iXvx8hnrT8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2020

In spite of the constant publicity surrounding their politically-famous parents, Malia and Sasha Obama have seemed to maintain a sense of privacy and normalcy, rarely seen outside of non-official events or without one or both parents. So, it’s only fitting that their first public interview would be a refreshing and vulnerable discussion about their mom.

Rocking an Aaliyah screen printed t-shirt, the now 18-year-old Sasha Obama had nothing but amazing things to say about her mother. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” the University of Michigan freshman gushed, “because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

Malia, now 21 years old and a junior at Harvard, also spoke very highly of her accomplished mother, revealing that she is “no longer facing that same scrutiny—being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.”

Wise words from such wise young women– which can only be attributed to the humble foundation that Michelle and Barack Obama set for their girls, in spite of living at the most powerful residence in the country.

Keeping their girls on a normal routine was a huge priority for the Obama parents, as Mrs. Obama has constantly opened up about how she and her husband raised their girls to “pretend like all the craziness around them wasn’t happening”. The former FLOTUS even told Gayle King at last year’s Essence Festival that she often told the girls to “take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they’re not here for you,’” as a way to keep them on track.

Looks like all of their hard work paid off, because Malia and Sasha Obama are absolutely radiant, intelligent and clearly blazing their own paths as college students–just like their successful parents.

“Barack and I are empty nesters, and that has been exhilarating to watch the two little beings you were in charge of grow up,” said the former FLOTUS on her daughters. And we have to say that it’s been exhilarating for us to watch the girls grow up, too, and their appearance in Becoming is nothing short of a treat for viewers and fans of the former first family alike, only adding to our growing adoration for our favorite first family.

Becoming debuts on Netflix May 6th, 2020.

