CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 5, 2020: Social Distancing While Black — Justice Thomas Speaks — Teacher Appreciation

1. New York Social Distancing In Black And White: White Violators Get Warning, Black Violator Gets Arrested

What You Need To Know:

Disparities, Inequalities, Racism…call it what you will…but they exist during a worldwide pandemic and as shelter-in-place rules are relaxed. 

2. He Speaks! A Rare Question From Justice Clarence Thomas As Supreme Court Hears Arguments Via Phone

What You Need To Know:

The number of occasions in which Justice Clarence Thomas has spoken can be counted on two hands, with a couple of digits left over.

3. Coronavirus Update: Michigan Governor Describes Racism In Recent Protests

What You Need To Know: 

Over the weekend, many weary Americans took to restaurants and public spaces to enjoy a small taste of normalcy for the first time since the pandemic began. 

4. Amazon Exec Quits Following Firing Of Whistle Blowers

What You Need To Know:

One of Amazon’s Vice Presidents has resigned following the firing of Amazon warehouse whistleblowers.

5. National Teacher Appreciation

What You Need To Know:

This is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Today is Teacher Appreciation Day.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 5, 2020: Social Distancing While Black — Justice Thomas Speaks — Teacher Appreciation  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Minimal Bars Icon French Montana Claims His Music…
 23 mins ago
05.06.20
Nicholas Cage Tapped To Play Joe Exotic In…
 23 mins ago
05.06.20
Diddy You Listening?: Joe Biden Unveils “Lift Every…
 23 mins ago
05.06.20
Cam’ron “Ride The Wave,” Young M.A “RNID” &…
 25 mins ago
05.06.20
Photos
Close