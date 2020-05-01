CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation

1. Can’t Nobody Hold Diddy Down

What You Need To Know:

Music mogul, businessman Sean Combs, is catching it from all sides for stating what many believe — they just aren’t saying it. 

2. Over 30 Million Americans Out Of Work

What You Need To Know:

Last week almost four million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.

3. Coronavirus Update: Chicago First Responder Gets Ticket After Son Throws Party During Shelter-In-Place Orders

What You Need To Know: 

A Chicago first responder and mother have been issued a citation for disorderly conduct after video of her son’s party went viral this past weekend.

4. Black Owned Businesses Shut Out of Stimulus Loans

What You Need To Know:

Just as the numbers of Black people physically affected by the coronavirus are exponential, the number of Black businesses shut out of stimulus programs are astronomical as well. 

5. A Championship-Style Celebration For The Class of 2020

What You Need To Know:

King James is doing it up big — again. LeBron James is inviting the three million high school graduates in the class of 2020 to a virtual graduation celebration.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May…
 10 hours ago
05.01.20
young thug stretch summer jam
Young Thug Candidly Shares His Near Death Experience
 18 hours ago
04.30.20
Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Diddy Says He Will Hold Black Votes Hostage
 18 hours ago
04.30.20
20 items
#BlackInkCrew: Tati Keeps Her Mouth Shut, Walt &…
 20 hours ago
05.01.20
Photos
Close