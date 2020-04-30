CLOSE
Who’s Cappin!? Diddy For His ‘Hold The Black Vote Hostage’ Comments! [VIDEO]

Lore’l had to give Who’s Cappin to Diddy today after taking issue with his latest comments. He announced he could “hold the Black vote hostage.” Diddy announced to Naomi Campbell and his followers that he is in charge of where the Black vote is going. His good friend Kenny Burns and others strongly disagree.
Some people say they understood what he was trying to say, but just worded it wrong, others say he’s speaking out to late and is only helping President Trump get reelected by saying this. What are your thoughts, do you agree or disagree with Diddy?

Who’s Cappin!? Diddy For His ‘Hold The Black Vote Hostage’ Comments! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

