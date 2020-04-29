‘I Ain’t Mad At Ya’ – Kentucky Governor Apologizes After Tupac Shakur Files For Unemployment

This is not a late April Fools joke. There really is a man by the name of Tupac Shakur that lives in Kentucky and was blamed by the Governor for being apart of the few “bad apples” that are delaying the unemployment process.

So what really happened?

Tupac Shakur was in need of unemployment benefits to pay his bills. Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about the states process in filing unemployment claims and people filing under fake names like “the late rapper Tupac Shakur are responsible for slowing down the process.” The issue is Tupac Malik Shakur really lives in Lexington, KY and worked as a cook before restrictions shut down the restaurant he was working at. He filed his paper work on March 13th and has been waiting since.

“I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader when he heard about the Governor’s comments. Gov. Beshear called Shakur Tuesday to personally apologize. Shakur said he understands that he’s dealing with a lot, mistakes happen.” According to the article, Kentucky has opened a new hotline Tuesday to help speed up the process.

Source: NBC NEWS

