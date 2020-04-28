Huge Block Party Breaks Out In GA After State Opens

When you just WANT to catch the coronavirus, this is how you move. As soon as GA opened up the state our GA cousins decided to hit the street and have the ultimate block party. Everyone was there, and when I say everyone I really only mean everyone who didn’t care about the health enough to take heed to the warnings of social distancing. Check out the video below.

Via MTO.

Georgia’s Republican governor Brian Kemp “re-opened” the state on Friday, despite being one of the state’s with the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks. And one day after the governor gave the all-clear, MTO News learned that a 750 person street party broke out in Atlanta.

Hundreds of people were there, and hip hop star Young Thug even showed up.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: