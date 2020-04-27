Drake Talks About His Recent Hospital Stay

Prayers Up for the OVO kid! It looks like Drake was in the hospital last week, but no worries! It was not coronavirus related. Just an ankle injury. He spoke highly of all of our first responders and offered advice to his fans on what to do with their free time! The guys a class act!

Speaking to millions of Canadians from his home, Drake talked about the gratitude he has for all the frontline caregivers working hard and risking their own lives to keep us safe. He had a first-hand experience last week as he revealed that he was admitted to the hospital because of an ankle injury, noticing all of the love and care that nurses, doctors, and other medical workers were showing.Drake tipped his hat, saying that the “moral, the smiles, the high spirits” at the hospital were “incredible,” noting that essential workers are the “glue holding us all together.”

