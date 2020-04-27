Kentucky Slowly ReOpens The State Today

Our Tristate family right across the state line in Kentucky are now taking the first step to reopen the economy today. This slow opening is still encouraging citizens to stay home, but allowing them the medical attention they may need. You now can go to outpatient hospital appointments, clinics, physical therapy, and the chiropractor. Good Stuff! Stay Safe Kentucky!

via WCPO

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky will begin the gradual, phased reopening of its economy Monday, 33 days after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Kentuckians to remain “healthy at home” by closing most businesses that did not provide life-sustaining services.

“From a public health standpoint, from a medical standpoint, we would probably prefer to wait even longer before lifting any restrictions,” state public health commissioner Steven Stack said at Beshear’s Sunday afternoon news conference. “But we’re trying to balance competing societal needs … with the need to keep people safe.”

