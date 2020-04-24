CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late Mother With Her College Degree

Megan might be a superstar but she's not giving up her college career.

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

When Megan Thee Stallion’s mother passed away in March 2019 after a long battle with a brain tumor, she vowed to complete her college courses and obtain her bachelor’s degree. Megan is currently enrolled at Texas Southern University part-time where she takes online classes.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the Suga rapper told People in an exclusive chat. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Megan inherited her ambition from her mother and grandmother, who worked daily to provide for their family.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” says Megan, whose grandmother passed in the same month her mother succumb to cancer. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Megan revealed her father also passed away when she was 15. She watched the independent women in her family struggle but maintain their superwoman facade so she never felt the hardship they were going through.

“If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two [maternal] grandmothers always made sure I didn’t know. We could’ve been struggling, but they made it work. I’ve always seen strong women making it work, so I’ve always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers.”

Megan continues to be her own boss and recently won her lawsuit against her record label 1501 Entertainment. A judge ruled against label owner Carl Crawford’s request to have the case handled in arbitration. Therefore the case will be tried in a courtroom. Megan maintains that she was a young artist when she first signed the faulty 1501 Entertainment contract.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she told Revolt. “I was young, I think I was like 20. And, I didn’t know everything that was in that contract. So when I signed with Roc Nation, I got real management, I got real lawyers, and they was like ‘do you know this is in your contract?’ I was like, ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy, no I didn’t know.’”

Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping busy during this quarantine by turning her music into viral challenges, twerking on her lawn and inspiring the hotties in this killer bikini.

View this post on Instagram

You wanna be my main squeeze baby don’t ya 🤎

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late Mother With Her College Degree  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

