New music video on the horizon for Tekashi

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

We are getting closer and closer to reckoning day for Tekashi69. With his request to shoot video’s in his backyard, I’m sure we can be prepared to hear new music from the rapper fairly soon. I can only imagine how creative he’s going to get or how much money he is comfortable with spendingto transfrom his backyard into a video shoot. Tekashi is definitely on the move!

 

via TMZ

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting super close to releasing new music … because he’s begging the judge to let him shoot music videos in his own backyard.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi’s legal team is asking Judge Engelmayer to allow the rapper to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos.

As we first told you … Judge Engelmayer released Tekashi from prison early following 69’s plea to get out to avoid being infected with the novel coronavirus. He’s now serving out his time on in-home incarceration.

