Beyonce Partners To Donate 6 Million Dollars To Mental Health

Beyonce to the rescue! I knew it would just be a matter of time before she joined the ranks of her fellow celeb friends with some type of releif effort. We have a tendency to downplay the importance of mental health in our communities. The queen bee teams up with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to donate 6 MILLION Dollars to African American Mental Health Relief Efforts due to COVID19

via Fortune

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $6 million in relief for essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will be sent to organizations providing mental wellness services, spearheaded by the singer’s charity initiative, BeyGOOD, along with Dorsey’s own COVID-19 relief fund, Start Small. In a statement on Beyoncé’s website, BeyGOOD said the funding is targeted for African-Americans working in major cities, citing a “disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: