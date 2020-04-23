Add this documentary to your quarantine ‘Things To Watch’ list.

HBO Max just released the first official trailer for ‘On The Record.’

The docu focuses on Drew Dixon, the first woman of color to go on the record with allegations against Simmons. We get to know Ms. Dixon and her extraordinary work as a producer for some of your favorite artists like, 2Pac, Method Man, and Mary J. Blige.

Peep the trailer:

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it prompted backlash from Simmons supporters.

On the Record” will be available to stream as part of HBO Max’s official launch on May 27.

‘On the Record’ Trailer: Russell Simmons Sexual Misconduct Documentary Comes to HBO Max was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: