Blue Ivy Gives PSA On Handwashing

“Blue Ivy Carter is making sure that everyone knows just how important it is to wash their hands in order to get rid of germs, especially during a global pandemic. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest offspring took it upon herself to show the world what can happen if you don’t wash your hands properly, using an effective visual aid to really get the point across. Blue’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, posted her 8-year-old granddaughter’s science experiment on Instagram, in which Blue uses a bowl of water and pepper to represent of the COVID-19 virus microbes.”