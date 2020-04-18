CLOSE
R Kelly Trail Pushed Back Until September

The entire world is almost at a standstill due to the coronavirus, and that includes the world and fate of R.Kelly. A judge just announced that his case will likely not be heard until Sept 2020. With all of the charges he’s currently facing, the extra time to build a strong defense (if there is any) could serve him well.

 

The judge overseeing the case has ruled that a July 7th start date is unlikely in light of the pandemic, prompting the singer’s lawyer to file a motion requesting a bail release, citing a number of COVID-19 cases in the Chicago, Illinois jail, where he is being held.

The Manhattan judge did not rule on the motion at a hearing on Thursday, but noted that the judge overseeing a separate federal case against Kelly would also have to sign off on any release.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is facing a number of criminal charges all related to sexual misconduct and sex acts, with some revolving around underage girls.

