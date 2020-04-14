Hustle After Hours IG Live Series: Rotimi Live On The Morning Hustle Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On Wednesday, April 15th, Rotimi will be joining us for our IG Live series at 7pm ET hosted by Lore’l. He joined us on video conference to promote our IG Live series, and said he may premiere some brand new music so you have to tune in to hear that first!

During our conversation, we discuss his new deal with Sean John as the new face for for their tailored suit campaign, he updates us on the status of Coming 2 America, and weighs in on who would win in the battle of the hits, 50 Cent or Ja Rule, but we want we really want to know is if he could beat Mack Wilds in an IG Live battle?!

Follow us now on social media and set your notifications for us when we go live so you don’t miss out!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SEE ALSO: Hustle After Hours: DaniLeigh Performs with The Morning Hustle

SEE ALSO: Hustle After Hours: Lil Yachty Talks Quarantine Life

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE