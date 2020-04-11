CLOSE
Rihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Help Domestic Abuse Victims Affected By Coronavirus

Source

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty

The Barbadian philanthropist and the billionaire Twitter CEO join forces.
(AllHipHop News) Rihanna is one of the celebrities leading the way in assisting less-fortunate people during the current coronavirus pandemic. The musician/businesswoman’s Clara Lionel Foundation continues to contribute funds to combat the medical, financial, and social concerns caused by COVID-19.

Previously, the Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to charities to fight coronavirus relief efforts in America, Malawi, Barbados, and other nations. Then Rihanna collaborated with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation to offer $2 million in support of undocumented workers, healthcare workers, first responders, and vulnerable communities in Los Angeles and New York City.

