Coronavirus Can’t Stop Babyface From Battling Teddy Riley

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”The birthday boy went on invite fans to join him and his “little brother,” fellow R&B star Teddy Riley, in a special music battle livestream at 9 pm EST on April 18th.

Dubbed a “Celebration of Black Music Excellence” he continued, “So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies… put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes..”

Addressing his close pal, Babyface added, “Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

He captioned the post, “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

The “Tender Lover” singer is the latest musician to be diagnosed with the potentially-deadly illness – Fred the Godson, Slim Thug, and Scarface also previously went public with their positive COVID-19 tests.