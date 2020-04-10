RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Says Her Mother Has Been Missing For Two Weeks

One of the original cast members of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield asked for prayers in the safe return of her mother Thelma Ferguson.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ferguson, 77, was last seen by her family on March 23, when she left her home in Sandy Springs to go to the bank.

In an Instagram post, Whitfield shared that while she initially planned to keep this news private, she felt it was important that she shares with the public so people could pray for her mother and her family.

“Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” Whitfield wrote.

“I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”

Sheree shared that initially, she wasn’t all that concerned about her mother’s disappearance because she had a habit of taking personal vacations.

“My mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she had gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends.”

Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt, driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate RMZ5773. According to authorities, Ferguson has ties to people in Ohio and California.

I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally [sic] grateful.”

Sheree and the police department have urged anyone with information about Ferguson to call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

